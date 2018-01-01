Rhode Island iLottery Terms and Conditions

1. Introduction

Important – Please read these Terms and Conditions carefully before using the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website. In addition to these Terms and Conditions, your conduct relating to iLottery, in any way, is governed by the Privacy Policy, Rules and Regulations (collectively "Agreements"), all applicable Federal, State, and local laws. By accepting these Terms and Conditions, you acknowledge that you have read them and accept the Agreements without modification. Please seek independent legal counsel if you have any questions about the Agreements before agreeing to these Terms and Conditions and accessing or using the Services.

Download Age Restriction - You must be eighteen (18) years of age or older to download the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or use the Website. Please read these Terms and Conditions carefully before using the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website.

Meanings - For purposes of these Terms and Conditions, the "Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website" means the Division of Lotteries of the Rhode Island Department of Revenue, including its agents, contractors, and any parties involved in creating, producing, or delivering the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website on behalf of the Rhode Island Lottery, including, but not limited to, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, and its successors and assigns.

For purposes of these Terms and Conditions, "iLottery Account" means a Rhode Island iLottery Account opened by a player.

For purposes of these Terms and Conditions, "you" and "your" means each person, group of individuals, entity, or entities who use the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website for the purchase of Lottery products through the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website.

For purposes of these Terms and Conditions, "Services" refer to all services, functions, and features provided by the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website as described in these Terms and Conditions.

For purposes of these Terms and Conditions, "Online" refers to use of the Internet or any other means to access the Services.

Purchase Age Restriction – Lottery purchases using the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website are strictly limited to persons who are at least eighteen ( 18) years old. By submitting your application for an iLottery Account, you consent to our use of any age-verification and identity-verification technology or method the Rhode Island Lottery deems appropriate. You may be required to show additional evidence of your age and identification, provide copies of documents, and/or appear in person at the Rhode Island Lottery Headquarters. The Rhode Island Lottery does not guarantee that our age-verification and identity-verification technology and methods will be able to locate records for every person. Your application for an iLottery Account will be denied if your age and identity cannot be verified. The Rhode Island Lottery is not liable for any damages or losses resulting from denial of your application.

Ways to Deposit - You must have an iLottery Account in order to purchase Rhode Island iLottery products using the App and/or Website. All purchases are placed against the funds within your iLottery Account, and any payouts from prizes of five hundred ninety-nine dollars and ninety-nine cents ($599.99) or less will be credited to the same iLottery Account used to fund the original purchase. Players can register on the Mobile App and/or Website with iLottery Account deposits by means of Automated Clearing House (ACH). Purchases can be made up to the amount loaded in the iLottery Account and in accordance with any limits set.

Location Requirements – You must be physically located within the geographical boundaries of the State of Rhode Island to use the Services of the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website. Any deposit of funds, purchase of ticket, or attempt to deposit or withdraw funds through the Services while physically located outside of Rhode Island is strictly prohibited and may violate State or Federal law. You understand and agree that any ticket purchased while physically located outside of Rhode Island is void and that you waive any claim to a prize or any portion of a prize you may have won. If it is determined that you made a deposit or purchased a ticket through the Services while located outside of Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Lottery reserves the right to deem your deposit invalid, purchase invalid, refuse to award a prize, reclaim a prize that has been awarded, terminate your iLottery Account, and refer the matter to law enforcement where applicable.

iLottery Account Use - Access to and use of your iLottery Account is strictly limited to you as the registered and authorized user. Accordingly, you should not share your username and/or password with anyone. Prior to making a purchase using the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website, you must check a box certifying that you are (1) the authorized and registered user of the iLottery Account, and (2) at least eighteen (18) years of age. Those failing to comply will be subject to the Rhode Island iLottery Rules and Regulations regarding play and prizes as well as Rhode Island State law. You are prohibited from opening more than one (1) iLottery Account.

Right to Terminate - The Rhode Island Lottery reserves the right to terminate, suspend, or cancel any iLottery Account for suspected fraud of any type, any purchase or attempted purchase of select Lottery products by persons under the age of eighteen (18), and/or violations of any applicable rules, regulations, State, or Federal laws.

In the event a purchase is determined to have been placed by an individual under the age of eighteen (18), by someone other than the registered owner of the iLottery Account, or through any other fraudulent or unlawful means, that purchase will be subject to Rhode Island iLottery Rules and Regulations as well as State and Federal laws.

Responsible Gaming Exclusions – You may temporarily or permanently exclude yourself from using your iLottery Account through the Rhode Island iLottery responsible gaming tools or by contacting the Rhode Island iLottery Player Support Line at 800-288-2485. During exclusion, you will not be able to log into your iLottery Account to participate in iLottery activities. You understand and agree that the Rhode Island Lottery may temporarily or permanently restrict access to your iLottery Account if the Lottery deems it necessary to promote responsible gaming. An exclusion cannot be reversed, and you cannot open more than one (1) iLottery Account. After an exclusion period ends, you will be required to manually reactivate your iLottery Account; and your deposit limit may be reduced. During the exclusion period, the Rhode Island Lottery will not directly send any iLottery marketing material to you.

Personal Information - The Rhode Island Lottery encourages Registered Players to ensure that persons under the age of eighteen (18) do not have access to Personally Identifiable Information (PII) that could be used to set up an iLottery Account and/or to otherwise make a Lottery purchase using the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website. For purposes of these Terms and Conditions, PII means information about a natural person that is readily identifiable to that specific individual. In this case, PII includes, among other information, an individual's name, address, telephone number, date of birth, password information, and any other information used to identify an individual as the registered owner of the Rhode Island iLottery Account. A domain name or Internet Protocol address is not considered PII.

Agreement to Abide - These Terms and Conditions are a binding legal agreement between you and the Rhode Island Lottery. By using the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website, you agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

Changes to Terms and Conditions - The Rhode Island Lottery may change these Terms and Conditions at any time, without notice to you, by posting changes on the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website. The Rhode Island Lottery encourages you to review these Terms and Conditions from time to time. Your continued use of the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website following the posting of any changes will mean that you accept the revised Terms and Conditions.

If you do not agree with these Terms and Conditions, you should immediately stop using the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website.

2. Use of Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website and Material

Appropriate Use - You agree to access and use the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website for lawful reasons only. You are responsible for knowing and complying with any and all laws, statutes, rules, and regulations pertaining to your use of the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website. You are prohibited from using the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website in any way that violates these Terms and Conditions or any other guidelines or policies posted on the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website, including the Privacy Policy, which are incorporated by this reference into these Terms and Conditions. The Rhode Island Lottery will cooperate fully with any law enforcement officials and/or agencies, if requested or required, in the investigation of any users who violate these Terms and Conditions and may disclose your information to such law enforcement officials and/or agencies if required by law.

3. Geolocation Requirements

Geolocation Technology – The Rhode Island Lottery uses a variety of geolocation technology and methods to verify your location. Any use of software or other methods intended to provide a false location is prohibited and may violate State or Federal law. The Rhode Island Lottery does not guarantee that our geolocation technology will verify the location of every person physically located within Rhode Island. If the Rhode Island Lottery is unable to verify that you are physically located within Rhode Island, your access will be blocked; and you are prohibited from making deposits, withdrawals, or purchasing any iLottery tickets through the Services. The Rhode Island Lottery is not liable for any damages or losses resulting from your ability to access or make a purchase on the Service.

Standard Location Check – By registering for and using an iLottery Account or the Services, you consent to have your location verified by the Rhode Island Lottery's standard geolocation check. The Rhode Island Lottery standard location check is automatically activated anytime you attempt to log into your iLottery Account and use the Services. Your location will not be checked after you are no longer using the Services.

Mobile Location Service – In some cases, your location may need to be verified through your browser location services. Your location will only be obtained from the browser with additional consent from you. If verification through your browser is required, an interactive message will appear when you try to deposit funds into your iLottery Account or purchase an iLottery ticket through the Services. To consent and opt-in to the browser location service, press the "Allow" button on the interactive message.

Location Privacy – Your privacy is extremely important to the Rhode Island Lottery. Information relating to your location and/or the location of your mobile device may be shared with the Rhode Island Lottery contractors, subcontractors, affiliates, and other third parties for a variety of reasons including but not limited to (1) providing the product, services, or transaction you requested, (2) legal purposes, and (3) marketing purposes. Due to Rhode Island Lottery prize claim requirements, a record confirming your location at the time of a purchase may be retained for at least twelve (12) months.

4. Purchases/Winnings/Prize Claims

Registered Players – You are required to sign up for an iLottery Account to make a Lottery purchase using the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website. The value of purchases you are permitted to make may be subject to limitations established by the Rhode Island Lottery. At any time, you may maintain only one (1) iLottery Account.

Purchases – Initiating any purchase through these Services constitutes your consent to deduct the cost of that purchase from your iLottery Account. Purchases will first be deducted from deposited funds in your iLottery Account. If no deposited funds exist, purchases will be deducted from any prizes in your iLottery Account. The Rhode Island Lottery does not guarantee the timeliness of any purchase and reserves the right to refuse any attempted purchase for any reason. The Rhode Island Lottery is not liable for any damages or losses resulting from any delay in or denial of processing a purchase.

Sales are Final – You are solely responsible for ensuring that you have selected the correct iLottery game and all options related to that game, including, but not limited to, game ticket, number of tickets, price of tickets, and numbers played. All sales are final, and purchases made in error will not be refunded. The Rhode Island Lottery is not liable for any damages or losses resulting from any error you make in selecting your purchase.

Games Offered – The Rhode Island Lottery does not guarantee that any specific Rhode Island iLottery game will be offered through these Services. The Rhode Island Lottery may limit purchases of any game, ticket, and/or wager on a particular set of numbers at any time and without notice. The Rhode Island Lottery is not liable for any damages or losses resulting from any purchase limitations or game terminations.

Game Disputes – All tickets, transactions, and claims are subject to the Rhode Island Lottery Rules and Regulations, directives, State and Federal law, and any prospective changes thereto. Printouts, photographs, screenshots, and other images are not, and will not, be accepted as evidence of a ticket purchase or outcome. The only evidence of a ticket purchase or outcome is the data contained in the Rhode Island Lottery system that passes all security tests, including, but not limited to, verification against third-party systems and transaction history. In questions involving ticket validation, the Rhode Island Lottery's determination is final. In cases of dispute for any reason, the Rhode Island Lottery may, at its sole discretion, replace a disputed ticket with an unplayed ticket of equal value or refund the retail price. The Rhode Island Lottery's decision to replace or refund a ticket is the purchaser's exclusive remedy.

Bonuses and Promotional Offers – The Rhode Island Lottery may offer special promotional offers for players. Each promotion is subject to its own terms and conditions, to be determined by the Rhode Island Lottery. Players who do not wish to receive any promotional offers should contact the iLottery Player Support Line at 800-288-2485.

Promotional offers are discretionary, and players have no right to receive or redeem any specific offer. Promotional offers may be cancelled at any time and without notice. If there is a discrepancy between information in a player's iLottery Account and an offer notification, the information in the player's iLottery Account shall prevail. The Rhode Island Lottery is not liable for any damages or losses resulting from any delay, error, or failure to accept or qualify for any promotional offer.

Bonuses that are awarded to players cannot be cashed out.

Free Games – Players might be offered free games from time to time. The requirements for getting free games will be stated by the Rhode Island Lottery and could be upon logging in, playing a minimum requirement on a specific game or games, depositing a minimum requirement into one's iLottery Account, or by other means determined by the Rhode Island Lottery. Free games have no cash value and cannot be exchanged for real money. Free game offers may be limited to one (1) game and cannot be changed by the player. The denomination of a free game cannot be changed by the player. Free games will expire as determined by the Rhode Island Lottery and will be stated in the free game offering.

Free Bonus Money - Players may be offered a fixed amount of free bonus money or a percentage of free bonus money based on the requirements of the Rhode Island Lottery, such as making a deposit or logging in. Free bonus money has no cash value and cannot be cashed out. The requirements and explanation of free bonus money will be included with the offering.

Promo Codes – Some players may receive a promotional code, which will entitle them to free games or free bonus money upon creating an iLottery Account or making a deposit. Promotional codes are limited to one (1) use per player and can expire at any time. Each promotional code will have its own terms and conditions as determined by the Rhode Island Lottery.

Prize Claims – Subject to these Terms and Conditions and all applicable State and Feder al law, prizes won through the Services may be claimed as follows:

prizes of five hundred ninety-nine dollars and ninety-nine cents ($599.99) or less are automatically deposited into your iLottery Account; and

prizes of six hundred dollars ($600.00) and greater must be claimed in person at Rhode Island Lottery Headquarters.

Before payment of any prize, the Rhode Island Lottery may require you to provide additional information, provide copies of documents, or appear in person at Rhode Island Lottery Headquarters. The Rhode Island Lottery may change available methods for claiming a prize at any time and without notice. If the Rhode Island Lottery suspects any unlawful conduct or violation of these Terms and Conditions, the Rhode Island Lottery may withhold payment of a prize pending completion of an investigation. You agree to cooperate with the Rhode Island Lottery in any investigation. The Rhode Island Lottery does not guarantee payment of a prize within any specific period of time. The Rhode Island Lottery is not liable for any damages or losses resulting from any delay in payment of a prize.

Tax Obligations – A Lottery prize is considered income and a taxable event when claimed or received. The Rhode Island Lottery reports all prizes of six hundred dollars ($600.00) and greater to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). A Form W-2G is generated for all prizes of six hundred dollars ($600.00) and greater. The Rhode Island Lottery is required to withhold State and Federal tax from all prizes over five thousand dollars ($5,000.00). These withholdings are estimates only and do not necessarily satisfy a player's tax liability

Backup Withholding – Backup withholding refers to the process by which a person or entity making payments to you must, under certain conditions, withhold and pay a percentage of such payments to the IRS. Your prize may be subject to backup withholding if you do not provide your correct Social Security Number to us, you do not certify your Social Security Number when required, the IRS notifies the Rhode Island Lottery that you furnished an incorrect Social Security Number, the IRS notifies you that you are subject to backup withholding because you did not report all of your interest and dividends on your tax return; or you do not certify to us that you are not subject to backup withholding. For more information, please visit the IRS website at www.irs.gov.

Claiming in Person – If you are required to claim a prize in person at the Rhode Island Lottery, you will be required to provide a valid, government-issued picture identification and proof of your Social Security Number.

iLottery Winnings Intercept – Before paying any prize of six hundred dollars ($600.00) or greater, Rhode Island General Laws § 42-61-7.1 and 42-61-7.2 require the Rhode Island Lottery to check for child support arrearages, overpayment of benefits, and unpaid taxes. If any such debts exist, the Rhode Island Lottery is legally required to offset your prize by the amount of the debt. If you believe that prize money was withheld for a debt that has already been paid, it is your responsibility to contact the appropriate agency reporting the debt and seek reimbursement. The Rhode Island Lottery is not liable for any damages or losses resulting from any offset from a prize for payment of a debt.

Failure to Claim a Prize – A prize must be claimed within one (1) year of the drawing date in the case of iKeno and within one (1) year of the announced end of a specific eInstant Game.

Winnings - When you open an iLottery Account, you are authorizing th e Rhode Island Lottery to deposit your winnings of five hundred ninety-nine dollars and ninety-nine cents ($599.99) or less into your iLottery Account.

You may use deposited winnings in your iLottery Account to make Lottery purchases using the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website. As long as the funds remain in the e-wallet, only Lottery purchases are supported; but you may cash out and use winnings as desired.

Winner Information – If you win a prize of one hundred dollars ($100.00) or greater, you understand and agree that the Rhode Island Lottery may use your first name, city or town, and prize amount for promotional, advertising, and/or publicity purposes. You understand and agree that the Rhode Island Lottery may freely use, reproduce, and display the information in whole or in part, alone or together with other information, through any and all forms of media, in any manner, anywhere, in perpetuity, and without restriction, reservation, or limitation.

iLottery Account Funding Limits – There are limits on the amount you may deposit into your iLottery Account during a given period of time. The Rhode Island Lottery reserves the right to change these limits at any time. You have the option of setting lower or higher limits by logging into your iLottery Account and going to "My Limits". If you set lower limits, for example from one hundred dollars ($100.00) to fifty dollars ($50.00), that change will be effective immediately. If you raise your limits, for example from fifty dollars ($50.00) to one hundred dollars ($100.00), there will be a twenty-four (24) hour waiting period before that change will become effective. Individual limits cannot exceed the limits set by the Rhode Island Lottery. Deposited winnings do not count towards this deposit limit.

Play Limits – There are limits on the amount you may purchase using your iLottery Account during a given period. The Rhode Island Lottery reserves the right to change these limits at any time. You have the option of setting lower limits by logging into your iLottery Account and going to "My Limits". If you set lower limits, that change will be effective immediately. If you set higher limits, there will be a twenty-four (24) hour waiting period before that change becomes effective. Individual limits cannot exceed the limits set by the Rhode Island Lottery.

Transfer of Deposit – Unless required by law, funds you deposit into your iLottery Account cannot be transferred to another account. You agree that you will not attempt to deny, reverse, charge back, re-credit, block, or otherwise attempt to invalidate, recover, or deny the Rhode Island Lottery receipt of a deposit. You hereby authorize the Rhode Island Lottery to hold and collect any amount owed to the Rhode Island Lottery as a result of any such fees or penalties from your deposits or winnings. The Rhode Island Lottery reserves the right to pursue any other means to recover such losses. Any player deposit and/or bonus offered by the Rhode Island Lottery may not be withdrawn unless required by the law. Any purchases placed against funds, which are later charged back or invalidated in any way, may be cancelled.

iLottery Account Structure, Deposit Insurance – The funds in your iLottery Account (deposits and winnings) will be held separate from the funds of the Rhode Island Lottery. No party, including the Rhode Island Lottery, will use your funds for any purposes other than the payment of winnings. All funds are FDIC insured and are held for player prize payouts. Any funds in an iLottery Account are subject to the Abandoned Property provisions described below.

iLottery Account Informa tion - Any information you provide in setting up your iLottery Account is subject to the Rhode Island Lottery Privacy Policy. You are responsible for keeping your iLottery Account login username and password secret and confidential. If you fail to do so, you are responsible for any charges, costs, expenses, damages, liabilities, and/or losses that you or the Rhode Island Lottery may incur as a result. If you discover fraudulent or unauthorized purchases or fund transfers, or suspect that your iLottery Account is being used by an unauthorized third party, you must notify the iLottery Player Support Line immediately by calling 800-288-2485. Providing prompt notice will limit your liability for such fraudulent or unauthorized transactions. You certify that any information provided to the Rhode Island Lottery in the registration form is complete and accurate. The Rhode Island Lottery, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to require you to change your iLottery Account login username and/or password if the Rhode Island Lottery deems that your login information is offensive, inappropriate, or otherwise unacceptable.

Closing Your Account – You may close your iLottery Account at any time by calling the iLottery Player Support Line at 800-288-2485. You may be required to provide certain information to verify your identity before closing your iLottery Account. You are responsible for payment of any outstanding balance owed on your iLottery Account. The Rhode Island Lottery does not guarantee a specific time by which your iLottery Account will be closed.

5. Payment Methods

Funding Your iLottery Account – The Rhode Island Lottery wants to make the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website a convenient way for you to make Lottery purchases. After the initial activation, the Rhode Island Lottery allows you to fund your iLottery Account using further deposits by means of ACH, or from winnings on deposit in your iLottery Account. You may be required to provide certain financial account information in order to fund your iLottery Account, including, but not limited to, your bank account number, routing number, etc.

Third-Party Transaction Fees and Penalties – You agree to abide by all applicable terms and conditions required by your financial institution or payment processor. You are solely responsible for any transaction fees or penalties of any kind imposed by any financial institution, payment processor, or other third party associated with processing your transaction. You are required to reimburse the Rhode Island Lottery for any losses suffered as a result of any transaction fees or penalties of any kind associated with your transaction. You hereby authorize the Rhode Island Lottery to hold and collect any amount owed to the Rhode Island Lottery, as a result of any such fees or penalties, from your deposits or winnings. The Rhode Island Lottery reserves the right to pursue any other means to recover such losses.

Authority – When you provide a valid payment method to the Rhode Island Lottery, you confirm that you are authorized to use that payment method. When you fund a transaction, you authorize the Rhode Island Lottery (and Rhode Island Lottery-designated payment processor) to charge the full amount to the payment method you designate for the transaction.

By initiating a deposit, you represent and warrant that you:

understand that funds you deposit into your iLottery Account may not be withdrawn or refunded, unless required by law;

have authority to use the payment source and method you select;

are not depositing funds derived from any fraudulent o r unlawful source;

will not attempt to reverse, charge back, block, cancel, or in any way attempt to prevent the Rhode Island Lottery from receiving the deposit;

as a Registered Player, consent to the Rhode Island Lottery sharing your personal information with any third parties that the Rhode Island Lottery uses to process your requested deposit; and

as a Registered Player, consent to the Rhode Island Lottery performing any background check or investigation the Rhode Island Lottery deems necessary to ensure that your payment source and method are authorized.

The Rhode Island Lottery is not required to examine your authority to use a payment source or method and is entitled to assume you have authority. The Rhode Island Lottery may require you to provide additional information and provide copies of documents, if necessary. The Rhode Island Lottery does not guarantee that a deposit will be processed and made available in any specific period of time. The Rhode Island Lottery does not guarantee that a deposit will be free from error. The Rhode Island Lottery reserves the right to deny any deposit any time and without notice. The Rhode Island Lottery is not liable for any damages or losses resulting from any delay, denial, or error in processing a deposit.

Terms of Use Relating to ACH Transfers – You authorize Global Payments Gaming Services, Inc. (Global Payments) or its Service Providers to initiate debit and credit entries to the account at the depository financial institution for which you have provided information. All references to "Service Providers" in these Terms and Conditions shall refer to Service Providers retained by Global Payments in its sole discretion to perform some or all of the acts described herein and may include, without limitation, Certegy Check Services, Inc. (Certegy). The debit for a transaction can post at your financial institution within twenty-four (24) hours from the time you initiate a transaction. You further authorize all transactions to be debited from the same checking account, and such future debits will take place only when initiated by you; a receipt will be provided for each debit you initiate for the account. Your authorization will remain in effect until Global Payments, or its Service Provider, has received written notification by you of its termination and up to thirty (30) days has been allowed to process the request. You understand that checks or debits returned unpaid by your financial institution are subject to a service charge, which also may be debited electronically from your account or collected using a bank draft drawn from your account.

Disputes - Any dispute arising out of or relating to the Services regarding Global Payments, its Service Providers (including, but not limited to, Certegy) or any of their affiliates, shall be finally resolved by arbitration administered by the American Arbitration Association under its Commercial Arbitration Rules, and judgment upon the award rendered by the arbitrator may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. The arbitration will be conducted in the English language in accordance with the United States Arbitration Act. There shall be one (1) arbitrator, named in accordance with such rules. The arbitrator shall decide the dispute in accordance with the substantive law of the State of Rhode Island. The award of the arbitrator shall be accompanied by a statement of the reasons upon which the award is based. Any arbitration arising out of the Services shall proceed solely on an individual basis without the right for any claims to be arbitrated on a class action basis or on basis involving claims brought in a purported representative capacity on behalf of others. Claims may not be joined or consolidated unless agreed to in writing by all parties. No award or decision will have any preclusive effect as to issues or claims in any dispute with anyone who is not a named party to the arbitration.

Authorization - You expressly authorize Global Payments, its Service Providers (including, but not limited to, Certegy), and their affiliates to contact you, via auto-dialer, pre-recorded messages, or any other method, on any of your mobile phone numbers or emails. You further acknowledge that email addresses you provide are not shared or accessed by others and are not employer-related email addresses.

6. Actions the Rhode Island Lottery May Take

Inquiries – By registering for and using the iLottery Account, you acknowledge and agree that the Rhode Island Lottery may make any inquiries that the Rhode Island Lottery considers necessary, either directly or through third parties, concerning your identity.



Sharing of Information – The Rhode Island Lottery may contact your financial institution, law enforcement, or affected third parties (including other users) and share details of any payments or transactions associated with your iLottery Account and the purchase of iLottery products if the Rhode Island Lottery believes doing so may prevent financial loss or a violation of law.

Abandoned Property – If there is no activity in your iLottery Account for a period of three (3) years, the funds in the iLottery Account are deemed abandoned under Chapter 33-21.1 of the State of Rhode Island General Laws (see Rhode Island General Statutes 33-21.1 et seq.); and the Rhode Island Lottery will process your balance in accordance with its obligations under Rhode Island law. After the Rhode Island Lottery turns funds over to the Rhode Island Office of the General Treasurer, the Rhode Island Lottery will have no further liability to you for the funds; and you must contact the Rhode Island Office of the General Treasurer to reclaim your funds.

7. Notices and Amendments to These Terms and Conditions

Notice to You – By registering for an iLottery Account, you agree that the Rhode Island Lottery may communicate with you electronically to deliver any important information regarding your purchases or your iLottery Account. The Rhode Island Lottery may also provide notices to you by posting them on the iLottery App and/or Website, or by sending them to an email address or street address that you previously provided to the Rhode Island Lottery. Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website email notices shall be considered received by you within twenty-four (24) hours of the time posted or sent; notices by postal mail shall be considered received within five (5) business days of the time sent.

Notice to the Rhode Island Lottery – Except as otherwise stated, you must provide notices relating to your iLottery Account by calling the iLottery Player Support Line at 800-288-2485.

Amendment Guidelines – The Rhode Island Lottery may update these Terms and Conditions at any time without notice as the Rhode Island Lottery deems necessary to the full extent permitted by law. The Terms and Conditions in place at the time you confirm a transaction will govern that transaction.

8. Additional Terms

Courtesy Translations – These Terms and Conditions were written in English (United States). To the extent any translated version of these Terms and Conditions conflicts with the English version, the English version controls.

Email Practices – By creating an iLottery Account, you acknowledge and agree that the Rhode Island Lottery may send you emails containing information about Rhode Island Lottery products, such as games and promotions.

9. Links and Third Parties

Third-Party Websites – The Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website may contain links to third-party websites. These links are provided solely as a convenience to you. If you click on any of these links, you will leave the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website. The Rhode Island Lottery does not control, and is not responsible for, any third-party websites or their content. Therefore, the Rhode Island Lottery may not endorse or make any representations about third-party websites, or any information, products, or materials found there. If you access any of the third-party websites linked to the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website, you do so entirely at your own risk.

10. Comments and Other Submissions/Use of Information

Ownership of Comments/Suggestions – The Rhode Island Lottery can claim ownership of any comments or suggestions that you may submit to the Rhode Island Lottery. By submitting a comment or suggestion or any other material to the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website, such as through the "Contact the Rhode Island Lottery" section, you hereby authorize and grant the Rhode Island Lottery the non-exclusive right and license to use, display, reproduce, modify, and distribute the comment, suggestion, or material, in whole or in part, anywhere in perpetuity in any and all media outlets, whether alone or together, or as part of any material of any kind or nature. Without limiting any of the foregoing, the Rhode Island Lottery will have the non-exclusive right and license to use, copy, display, perform, distribute, modify, and re-format the comment, suggestion, or material in any manner the Rhode Island Lottery may determine. You waive any claims to compensation for any such right or license. By submitting a comment, suggestion, or material, you represent and warrant to the Rhode Island Lottery that you have all necessary rights in and to all comments, suggestions, or materials you provide and all information they contain, and that such comments, suggestions, or materials do not infringe upon any proprietary or other rights of third parties or contain any libelous, tortious, or otherwise unlawful information.

11. Ownership of Intellectual Property

Intellectual Property – The Rhode Island Lottery and licensors (and each of their respective successors and assigns) own the copyrights, trademarks, service marks, and trade dress rights to all materials and content displayed on and from the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website (collectively referred to as "Intellectual Property"). You may not reproduce, modify, create derivative works from, display, frame, perform, publish, distribute, disseminate, transmit, broadcast, or circulate any such materials or content to any third party (including displaying or distributing the Intellectual Property using a third-party website) without the prior written consent of the Rhode Island Lottery and/or licensors, as applicable, except to use the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website for the intended purpose. The Rhode Island Lottery retains all rights that are not otherwise expressly granted in these Terms and Conditions.

12. Disclaimers and Limitation of Liability

Disclaimers and Liability - Except as otherwise expressly provided, the Rhode Island Lottery disclaims all warranties of any kind, either expressed or implied, including without limitation, implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or non-infringement. The Rhode Island Lottery does not warrant that your use of the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website will be error free. Although the Rhode Island Lottery endeavors to provide accurate information, it does not warrant or make any representations regarding the accuracy or reliability of information on the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website. Neither the Rhode Island Lottery nor any parties involved in creating, producing, or delivering the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website shall be liable to any person or entity for any direct or indirect loss, damage (whether actual, consequential, punitive, special, or otherwise), claim, or liability of any kind whatsoever based upon or resulting from any information provided on the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website. Any claims for damages will be limited to the replacement or refund of a ticket purchased via the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website.

All content on the Rhode Island Lottery's Website, and the Rhode Island iLottery App is the property of the Rhode Island Lottery and is protected by copyright law. You agree that you will not reproduce, license, sell, publish, transmit, distribute, display, modify, create derivative works from, or exploit in any way, in whole or in part, any of the contents of or information on this Website without the express written consent of the Rhode Island Lottery. If you download or print a copy of the materials from this Website for a personal, noncommercial use, you must retain all copyright and other proprietary notices contained therein.

The Rhode Island Lottery does not permit the use of its name, graphics, or logo in advertising as an endorsement for any product or service or for any purpose, commercial or otherwise, without prior written approval.

Disclaimer of Accuracy of Data – The Rhode Island Lottery does not make any warranties or representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the materials or content provided on the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website and assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or omissions on the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website. No warranty, expressed or implied, is made regarding accuracy, adequacy, completeness, legality, reliability, or usefulness of any materials or content. This disclaimer applies to both isolated and aggregate uses of the materials or content. If you find any errors or omissions, the Rhode Island Lottery encourages you to report them by calling the iLottery Player Support Line at 800-288-2485.

Disclaimer of Endorsement – The Rhode Island Lottery may, from time to time, distribute content supplied by third parties. Any opinions, advice, statements, services, offers, or other information or content expressed or made available by third parties, including information providers, users, or others, are those of the respective author(s) or distributor(s) and do not necessarily state or reflect the opinion of the Rhode Island Lottery and shall not be used for advertising or product endorsement purposes. Reference herein to any specific commercial products, process, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise does not constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the Rhode Island Lottery.

Use of the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website – Any use of the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website is understood to be on your own device. The Rhode Island Lottery will not be responsible for any third-party charges arising from the use of your device, including but not limited to mobile data charges incurred while using the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website.

13. Applicable Law

Disputes – Any dispute arising out o f your use of the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website or material or content from the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website shall be resolved according to the laws of the State of Rhode Island, United States of America.

Minimum Age – By using the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website, you represent that you are at least eighteen (18) years of age. It is illegal for persons under the age of eighteen (18) to use the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website or obtain an iLottery Account.

14. Internet Privacy and Security

Privacy and Security – While the Rhode Island Lottery takes measures to ensure the security of the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website, due to the design of the Internet, the Rhode Island Lottery cannot guarantee that communications between you and the Rhode Island Lottery will be free from unauthorized access by third parties or will be secure. By agreeing to these Terms and Conditions, you expressly agree that your use of the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website is at your sole risk, and you agree that the Rhode Island Lottery shall not be liable if a security breach occurs, or if the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website malfunction, except as required by law.

15. Disruption of Service

Potential Disruption of Service – Access to the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website may, from time to time, be unavailable, delayed, limited, or slowed due, but not limited, to the following:

scheduled daily maintenance;

emergency (unscheduled) maintenance;

hardware failure, including, but not limited to, bugs, errors, viruses, configuration problems, incompatibility of systems, utilities or applications, the operation of firewalls or screening programs, unreadable codes, or irregularities within particular documents or other content;

overload of system capacities;

damage caused by severe weather, earthquakes, acts of God, accident, fire, water damage, explosion, mechanical breakdown, or natural disasters;

interruption (whether partial or total) of power supplies or other utility or services (including the Internet); or

other similar disruptions.

16. Termination

Right to Terminate – The Rhode Island Lottery reserves the right to terminate your access to the Rhode Island iLottery App and/or Website at any time and for any reason, including for violation of these Terms and Conditions. In the event of termination, you will no longer be authorized to access the Rhode Island iLottery App or Website (including your iLottery Account). You shall have no recourse, and the Rhode Island Lottery shall have no liability, as a result of any such termination. All provisions of these Terms and Conditions relating to warranties, confidentiality obligations, proprietary rights, and limitation of liability shall remain effective despite such termination. If your access is terminated, and you believe you have remaining funds in your iLottery Account, you must call 800-288-2485.

17. Contact the Rhode Island iLottery Player Support Line

Questions – Any questions regarding these Terms and Conditions should be directed to the iLottery Player Support Line at 1-800-288-2485.