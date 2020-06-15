Mega Millions® Change

Mega Millions to adjust starting jackpot amount, eliminate minimum jackpot roll increases.

Find Out More

Powerball® Change

Powerball is making changes to the starting jackpot amount and minimum jackpot roll increases.
 

Find Out More

Mail-In Validations Process

Due to the COVID-19 virus, please be advised that effective immediately any Rhode Island Lottery prizes can be redeemed by mail.

Claim Instructions Here

eInstant Games
Play Online Instant Games And Win Now!
More Games & Winners

New Instant Games

Browse all games

Recent Wins

View all

Did you know?

When you play the Rhode Island Lottery, everybody wins. Since 1974, the Lottery has transferred more than $7.4 billion to the State's General Fund, which supports almost every aspect of life in our State, from education and health care to public safety and the environment. So, you don't have to play the Lottery to reap its reward!

Play the Lottery and win huge.

 

 

Find out more